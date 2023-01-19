The Cincinnati Bengals will have a tough path to get to the Super Bowl LVII. Joe Burrow got real on how difficult it is to play on the road in this 2022 NFL postseason.

The 2022 NFL season is ending and the Divisional round will select the final two squads of each conference. The Cincinnati Bengals will have to play in Buffalo against the Bills and Joe Burrow likes the challenge of playing on the road for a game as relevant as this one.

Nowadays, Joe Burrow is seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league. He completely changed the Bengals for good and he even led them to the Super Bowl LVI, which they lost against the Rams.

The quarterback is hungry for more and he wants to return this year to the Super Bowl. He knows it is not going to be easy, but he's aware that a great reward has big challenges on the road in order to get it.

Joe Burrow gets real on Bengals playing on the road in the Divisional round

The future of the NFL is in good hands. Joe Burrow proved everybody he's capable of great things and he's leading the Bengals once again in the Playoffs in order to get the championship.

But Cincinnati is not going to have an easy game in the Divisional round.

The Bengals are going to play at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills, one of the toughest fields in the NFL. Despite this situation, Burrow has accepted the challenge and wants to show what he's capable of.

"I always enjoy going on the road," Burrow said Wednesday. "It's just you and your guys. Feels like it's you against the world and that's where we like to be."

This will be the first time Burrow plays at Buffalo. Cincinnati's last game against the Bills at Highmark Stadium was in 2019, a season before they selected the quarterback with the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.