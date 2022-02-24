Quarterbacks who lose in their first Super Bowl likely won't play in another one again as some were lucky to make it to the postseason big game, while others just need to make adjustments to win another ring.

A loss in a Super Bowl can become a curse for some quarterbacks, especially for younger ones who play for the first time in a Super Bowl and usually never return to a big game. The Rams won Super Bowl LVI but they had already lost in 2018 with a different starting quarterback.

The curse of the Super Bowl debut has affected a number of quarterbacks in the 21st century and several others in the 20th century. But some quarterbacks, who never played a big game again, were lucky to even make it to a Super Bowl since many were carried by their teams and never had a natural talent to break that curse.

The worst scenario for a rookie is to lose his first Super Bowl after a good regular season as an underdog. It's much worse if a big game debutant had to go all the way to the playoffs: Wild Card, Divisional and Conference.

5 Quarterbacks who lost their first Super Bowl and have never played another big game (as starter):

1. Matt Ryan: The Falcons have had a big quarterback since 2008, but Ryan lost his Super Bowl debut in 2016 against the Patriots in one of the worst possible ways. He led 28-3 but the Patriots crushed the defense. of the Falcons to win 34-28.

2. Jared Goff: 2018 was a tough year for the Rams as they lost the Super Bowl to the Patriots in what was a tough, highly defensive game against Tom Brady. The Rams lost 3-13 and Goff hasn't been the same since.

3. Cam Newton: The Panthers had a top-ranked offense in 2015 that led them to Super Bowl 50 against Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos. But Cam Newton wasn't good enough to win and the Panthers lost 24-10.

4. Jimmy Garappolo: The case of Jimmy G is particular, he has 2 super bowl rings but both rings were as Tom Brady's backup. But Jimmy played in and lost his only Super Bowl as a starter for the 49ers in 2019 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

5. Joe Burrow: A rookie underdog with an underdog team accomplished a feat almost impossible for most, making it to the Super Bowl and playing against big time favorite who was built specifically to win a ring. Despite having the lead in the game, the Bengals lost to the Rams in 2022.

