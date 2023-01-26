The AFC Championship game will be a tough one between Kansas City and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ahead of their matchup, Chiefs LB Willie Gay has completely erased Joe Burrow's existance for this duel.

The last game of the 2022 NFL season before the Super Bowl will be the AFC Championship. Even though the Cincinnati Bengals are a very strong squad, Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay has completely erased Joe Burrow's existance for their matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs arrive to the AFC Championship game as the best squad of the conference. They are still a great squad, with Patrick Mahomes as their biggest star, but also with a very solid defense that has helped them a lot this year.

On the other hand are Joe Burrow's Bengals. The quarterback is currently 3-0 against Mahomes, but Willie Gay, Chiefs linebacker, thinks Cincinnati won't give them any type of problems next Sunday.

Willie Gay isn't scared at all of Bengals' powerful offense

The 2022 AFC Championship game will be a very attractive match for every football fans. Mahomes vs. Burrow is one of the most interesting rivalries nowadays in the NFL, but the Chiefs are confident they will stop the 2020 1st overall pick.

Willie Gay, linebacker for Kansas City, was asked what impressed him about Bengals' offense. Joe Burrow? Ja'Mar Chase? Joe Mixon? "Nothing," Gay said, per Fox 4 KC. "Nothing."

With Joe Burrow 3-0 against Mahomes, it is definitely a bold statement to say by Gay. Will they be able to finally end Joe's streak against them or will the linebacker have to take back his words on Monday?