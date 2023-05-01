After losing a few weapons this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly about to secure the return of an important member of Patrick Mahomes' offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs can remember Super Bowl LVII like it was yesterday. Just a few months ago, an injured Patrick Mahomes played through pain to lead his team to an epic 38-35 win over Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles.

But unfortunately, in sports there's not much time to celebrate the victories regardless of how important they are. The show goes on, and if you keep thinking about the past, other teams will catch up.

This offseason, the Chiefs have already seen key members of their successful offense leave the team. Therefore, the news that running back Jerick McKinnon could re-sign with them should make Mahomes and company very happy.

Report: Chiefs expected to re-sign RB Jerick McKinnon

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to bring back McKinnon for the 2023 NFL season. Even though he's more of a depth piece, the former Viking proved he could be a valuable contributor last year.

McKinnon revitalized his career with a resurgent campaign in 2022, in which he produced 803 yards from scrimmage and recorded 10 touchdowns. Not bad for a third option at the position.

In an offseason that already saw the Chiefs lose many members of their last Super Bowl triumph, keeping one of the champions is something good for Kansas City. Only time will tell whether the 30-year-old can build on his great level from last season.