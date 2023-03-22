The Cleveland Browns just got an intriguing wide receiver for Deshaun Watson. Read here to check out the details.

Once again, the Cleveland Browns were a total diappointment in the 2022 season. Though they signed Deshaun Watson as their franchise quarterback, he couldn't play until Week 13 against the Houston Texans. Now, without a suspension looming, the Browns have to build a strong roster after paying Watson $230 million guaranteed.

Last year, the Browns had a 7-10 record and were the worst team in the AFC North. That's why Cleveland have to step up considering the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender with Joe Burrow, the Steelers could be on track thanks to Kenny Pickett and the Baltimore Ravens might keep Lamar Jackson.

So, with no time to lose, Cleveland decided to make a very interesting trade with the New York Jets. In a crucial year for Deshaun Watson, the Browns just gave him a key piece to improve the offense. Continue reading to find out the details.

Browns give Deshaun Watson help trading for a wide receiver

Elijah Moore is the new wide receiver for the Browns. After his arrival to Cleveland, this offense could be dangerous with names such as Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Donovan-Peoples Jones and David Njoku.

Elijah Moore is only 22-years old, but couldn't live up to the expectations as a huge college prospect with the Jets. New York selected him with the 34th overall pick just two years ago. Last season, Moore had very disapppointing numbers: 446 receiving yards and only one touchdown.

On the other side, the Jets decided to make this move after they recently acquired Mecole Hardman who played four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. In the trade of Elijah Moore, the Browns send the 42nd overall pick to New York in exchange for the wide receiver and the 74th overall pick in the 2023 Draft. By the way, the Jets now have consecutive draft picks (42nd, 43rd) in the top part of the second round.