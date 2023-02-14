Even though it looked like an evenly matched contest for much of the game, a Philadelphia Eagles star recently admitted feeling that the Kansas City Chiefs would get the victory in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles and Chiefs have given us one of the greatest Super Bowls in recent memory. In the end, it was Kansas City that ran away with the Vince Lombardi trophy thanks to a late, game-winning field goal.

However, Philadelphia left the State Farm Stadium with its head held high. Jalen Hurts and company had an incredible performance, which makes their defeat look quite unfair. In fact, the Eagles led the Chiefs for much of the game.

But that's also the reason why this defeat hurts so much. It wouldn't be fair to blame the Eagles for the loss, since it all came down to just three points of difference. But wide receiver AJ Brown admitted having a bad feeling at some point.

The moment AJ Brown felt Eagles could blow lead over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

Late in the third quarter, head coach Nick Sirianni decided to kick a field goal on fourth and six in the 15-yard line for the Eagles to make it 27-21 instead of going for the touchdown. It took many by surprise, as the team went for it in similar situations before. At that point, AJ Brown felt the opponents could turn things around.

“When we went up 27-21, I knew deep down there was probably a chance we were going to lose,” Brown said, via Howard Eskin of WIP. Brown was right, as that field goal wasn't enough to secure the victory.

However, we'll never know whether going for it would have made the difference. The Eagles should be proud of what they did in Arizona, because they certainly have what it takes to bounce back next year.