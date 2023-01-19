Tom Brady is available once again and Rob Gronkowski knows it. The quarterback's former teammate has now played matchmaker and has linked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player with a top actress.

2022 was a difficult year for Tom Brady. Off the field, he went through a divorce with Gisele Bundchen, ending their 13-year marriage. Now, he is single again. His friend Rob Gronkowski wants to see him happy and has linked him with an Academy award-winning actress.

In October of 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen decided to end their marriage after 13 years together. They went through an 'epic fight' after the quarterback decided to return for his 23rd NFL season, which was the main reason of their divorce, reportedly.

During this time alone, multiple celebrities have proposed themselves to Brady, but now it seems like Gronkowski has the solution for his problems and has linked the quarterback to a top actress.

Rob Gronkowski tells Tom Brady to date an Academy award-winning actress

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady built a very strong friendship during their time together in the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so they now each other very well.

As Tom Brady is single once again, Gronk doesn't want to see him lonely, so the tight end has proposed him to date an Academy award-winning actress which most recent movie is about the quarterback's life.

"You know, I was wondering too, Tom, have you been considering dating Sally Field after that Oscar-worthy performance or what?" Gronkowski said on Monday's episode of Let's Go! podcast, featuring Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Sally Field, 76, is Tom's costar in 80 for Brady, a film about four female friends and longtime New England Patriots fans who travel to Houston for the Super Bowl LI in order to meet their hero Tom Brady.

Brady, 45, followed Gronk's joke and talked about his costar. "[Sally and I] did have kind of an on-camera little, you know, thing going. We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from there."