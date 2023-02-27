Derek Carr is one of the most attractive veteran quarterbacks available for the 2023 NFL season. The New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints are interested in him, but both teams are set to face a lot of competition to sign the former Las Vegas Raiders player.

Once the Las Vegas Raiders decided to cut Derek Carr, he had tons of teams interested in him. The New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints have already met with the quarterback, but they are now going to face a lot of competition to sign him for the 2023 campaign.

Once the team released him, Carr met with the Jets and Saints and both interviews reportedly went 'very well'. However, the quarterback doesn't want to only have two options and he is looking for other possible landing spots for the next season.

Derek Carr will meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scouting Combine

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr is set to meet with a 'handful' of teams during the NFL Scout Combine at Indianapolis this week. He's taking advantage of the reunion of squads in order to see which offer is the best for his interests.

Rapoport thinks this event will be key for Carr in order to announce his next team. The insider says Derek is expected to select his new squad before March 15, date in which free agents can start signing with any franchise.

Even though Jets and Saints have had great meetings with Carr, the quarterback wants to see all the options available for him and make this a 'long process' before rushing into any decision.