With the 2022 NFL regular season ending, some players are already thinking what's next for them. Jimmy Garoppolo is one of those and now the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has selected the team he will play for in 2023.

The San Francisco 49ers are living a great moment in this 2022 NFL season and Jimmy Garoppolo is a big part of their success. Now, as the campaign is ending, the quarterback has selected the team he will play for in 2023 and it is a big surprise for everyone.

During the summer, rumors said that Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn't play for the 49ers in 2022 as they had Trey Lance as QB1. Unfortunately, he got injured and then Jimmy G stepped up to cover his absence.

Now that Garoppolo is living a great moment, everyone is wondering where will he play in 2023. Apparently, the quarterback has decided his next team and it is a very shocking decision for him an the rest of the NFL.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo has decided where will he play in 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo's year has been an absolut roller coaster. At the end of the last campaign, the rumors said he wouldn't continue in the Bay, but the 49ers decided to keep him and this decision worked out as he covered Trey Lance after he got injured in the beginning of the season.

With a 7-4 record, the 49ers are on top of NFC West, with Jimmy Garoppolo as the main figure of this team. That's why everybody wants him in their team, but he has reportedly selected where he'll play in 2023.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to stay in 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers. The player is set to take this decision if the "right circumstances" happen, so he would be asking for the starting job in order to play for them next season.

It seems like the 49ers are not very confident on what Trey Lance could do. They could use Jimmy Garoppolo as his teacher for at least one more year in order to give the youngster a better opportunity in 2024.