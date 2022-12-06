Even though it was reported that Jimmy Garoppolo had a season-ending injury, the San Francisco 49ers have revealed the quarterback could return sooner than expected.

NFL News: Jimmy Garoppolo's season is not over, 49ers reveal when will he return

Jimmy Garoppolo's injury absolutely frightened the San Francisco 49ers, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Now, the NFC West team has revealed when will the quarterback return and fortunately the 2022 NFL season is not over for him.

The San Francisco 49ers have been on a roller coaster this year. After they named Trey Lance as starting quarterback, he got injured and Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and guided the team to a very good season.

Unfortunately, the former Patriots quarterback also got injured this year. The reports said Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn't be available again for the 49ers this season, but now it has been revealed he could make a comeback sooner than expected.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo could return for the 2022 Playoffs

During Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Garoppolo had to exit due to a foot injury. Everyone though the season was over for the quarterback, but now it has been revealed he could return for the Playoffs.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers doctors studied Jimmy Garoppolo's injury and revealed that, if his rehab is good, the quarterback could be available in 7-8 weeks.

This means that Garoppolo could return for the Playoffs and help his team to fight for the title. As they wait for him, the 49ers must use Brock Purdy, 2022 Mr. Irrelevant, as their starter, or look for a free agent available to end the regular season.

This information about Garoppolo's injury changed things up for this week's waivers. Baker Mayfield was available and everyone thought the 49ers could've make a move for him, but Schefter reported they didn't even put a waiver claim for the former Panthers player.