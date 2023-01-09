Not winning the Super Bowl LVI left Joe Burrow hungry for more. Now, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback showed audacity on the team's odds for the next edition.

Joe Burrow wants a Vince Lombardi trophy in his showcase. After winning once again the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has talked about the their Super Bowl LVII odds with lots of audacity.

The Bengals are one of the strongest teams nowadays in the entire NFL. The AFC North squad will be in the Playoffs once again, with the dream of making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

After losing the LVI edition to the Los Angeles Rams, the Bengals want to run it back and play the Super Bowl LVII. It won't be an easy task, but Joe Burrow is pretty confident that they will be in Arizona for the last game of the season.

Joe Burrow gets real on Bengals' Super Bowl LVII odds

When asked about the Bengals' odds of winning the next Super bowl, Joe Burrow was very clear: that window will always be open as long as he stays with the team.

"The window's my whole career," Burrow told reporters on Sunday. "And everybody we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have, things are gonna change year to year, but our window is always open."

The 26-year-old wants to play back-to-back Super Bowls, but this time with a new ending. He knows it won't be easy, but they have a great team to compete for the title and give Cincinnati a Vince Lombardi trophy.

"That's our standard now," Burrow said. "We're going to celebrate it every single time we do it. We're going to smoke our cigars, wear our T-shirts and hats. We expect that every year."