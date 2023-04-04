Las Vegas Raiders made a big change at quarterback, but their preferences haven’t been modified. Now, they added another former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

The first season of Josh McDaniels as Raiders’ head coach wasn’t good based on the high expectations they had following the Davante Adams trade. This season seems to mark the beginning of a new era, and they got someone else with a past in New England.

What got McDaniels the job in Las Vegas was his very successful run with the Patriots as offensive coordinator. His presence was looked at as a great selling speech to get Tom Brady in free agency, but the quarterback ended up retiring.

With general manager Dave Ziegler also having a long history in New England it’s no surprise they try to get people from that organization. When Derek Carr was released, their choice to replace him was a former Patriot in Jimmy Garoppolo. Another person with that description have just joined them as well.

Las Vegas Raiders hire Danny Amendola

There are different levels where Las Vegas’ decision-makers opt to go for people with a past in New England. Garoppolo and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers were picked because of the knowledge they had for having worked together. Although it’s not just limited to players or the head coach, since they now added another piece to their staff.

The Raiders hired former WR Danny Amendola to be an assistant. His obligations in this new coaching experience will also include helping with the returners. Amendola had a valuable career despite being an undrafted free agent in the 2008 NFL Draft, but his best years were undoubtedly between 2013 and 2017. In that period, he won two Super Bowls with the Patriots being a reliable target for Brady.