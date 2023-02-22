Aaron Rodgers might be out of Green Bay and Derek Carr is a huge name available in the NFL offseason. The Jets are ready to make a decision.

As it's been an offseason tradition in Green Bay, the questions about Aaron Rodgers and his future arrived. This is a new and complicated scenario, because last year the quarterback signed a massive three-year, $150 million contract with the Packers. He was supposed to be committed with the franchise, but, again, no one knows for sure.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr is out as starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. In a very controversial turn of events, Carr sat out the last two games of the regular season when head coach Josh McDaniels named Jarrett Stidham as the starter and applied his no-trade clause to veto any type of negotiation done by the Raiders. As a consequence, the quarterback got released.

So, the New York Jets have noticed both situations in their look for a franchise quarterback. It's a crucial moment for the team toward the start of free agency and the final decision is really close. Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr are the top choices.

New York Jets ready to choose between Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr

At the moment, Aaron Rodgers is in a personal retreat to determine his future. No one knows for sure what he wants. It's important to remember that, after the 2021 season, Rodgers lost his best receiver when Davante Adams signed with the Raiders. That's why Las Vegas are another big suitor for him if he chooses to leave Green Bay.

A few days ago, prior to being released, Derek Carr had a meeting with the Saints and New Orleans seemed to have ready a trading proposal which had already convinced the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the quarterback triggered his no-trade clause. Now, with all the freedom to negotiate with any team, Derek Carr visited the New York Jets during the weekend. They spoke wonders about him.

So, in this scenario for the Jets, a report from Dianna Russini points out that everything depends on Aaron Rodgers and his announcement. If Rodgers decides to leave Green Bay, the Jets would immediately have ready a package trade to convince the Packers. Whether the quarterback accepts that destination or not, it has yet to be seen.

Nevertheless, if Aaron Rodgers stays with the Packers or goes to another team like the Raiders, the New York Jets could be all-in for Derek Carr to get him as a free agent. During his visit, Carr was seen by the Jets even as a possible Hall of Famer if he signed with the team.

Head coach Robert Saleh needs desperately a quarterback considering Zach Wilson hasn't been the answer for the franchise. If Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers go to the Jets, they would be joining a team which just had the Offensive and the Defensive Rookies of the Year: wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

According to many experts, the Jets are just a quarterback away of becoming a contender in a very tough AFC East with the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots. That's why in the quarterback carousel, New York will play a major role for Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and, of course, Raiders and Packers.