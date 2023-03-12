Odell Beckham Jr. is working really hard play again this year. After not participating in the 2022 NFL season, the wide receiver could leave the free agency soon as there are multiple teams interested in him.

In the free-agency market, Odell Beckham Jr. is probably one of the most interesting players available. But his days without a team may be over soon as there are multiple organizations interested in signing the Super Bowl LVI champion.

A torn ACL left Odell Beckham Jr. without any chance of playing the 2022 season. He recovered at the end of the regular campaign, but he was not confident enough to workout and the teams couldn't see if he was ready or not.

But things have been different this year for OBJ. The wide receiver has said multiple times he's healthy enough to return, and he may be really close to complete his mission and play this year.

Report: Multiple teams are interested in Odell Beckham Jr. after Friday's workout

2022 was bittersweet for Odell Beckham Jr. He lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy with the Rams in the Super Bowl LVI, but in that same game he torned his ACL, injury which left him out of the fields for the next season.

During the end of last year's regular season, Beckham Jr. visited multiple teams in order to see if he could join their cause. Unfortunately, he refused to workout for them and it was the main reason why no one offered him a deal.

However, this year seems to be different for OBJ. The wide receiver had a workout last Friday in front of multiple teams and, according to reports, it went very well for him.

Several teams are in talks with Odell Beckham Jr. after they saw what the wide receiver is capable of. Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Giants, among other clubs, are interested in him, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Even though these teams want OBJ, they have not offered him anything yet. There are no negotiations between both parties, but they are expected to arrive soon to the office of his free agent.