Only a few months after delivering an outstanding performance in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, Jalen Hurts signed a historic contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though his team lost to Kansas City, the former 53rd overall pick did everything he could to win the big game in Arizona. Besides, his season was already worth of such a lucrative deal.

The record-breaking agreement makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history, but Mahomes is not jealous at all. On the contrary, the Chiefs signal-caller looked happy for his colleague, who now enjoys recognition after years of being doubted.

Patrick Mahomes says Jalen Hurts deserves this contract extension

"Congrats to him. He deserves it. He's someone that plays the position the right way. He goes about his business the right way. That's why they were in the Super Bowl and he played a great game in the Super Bowl. He proved a lot of people wrong that were still doubting him," Mahomes said, via James Palmer of NFL Network.

With Tom Brady stepping away from the gridiron while Father Time starts to catch up to other veteran signal-callers, Mahomes and Hurts lead the new generation of great quarterbacks in the league.

The Chiefs superstar already boasts two rings and two MVPs at 27, while Hurts is starting to build his own legacy at just 24. Fortunately, both of them have a lot of respect for each other and will probably continue to take the spotlight in the years to come.