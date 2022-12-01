Russell Wilson's first year as the Denver Broncos quarterback has been a bit of a nightmare. However, he's still confident and doesn't feel like the team has lost faith in him.

Russell Wilson's addition seemingly made the Denver Broncos a strong Super Bowl candidate. They already had a dominant defense, so trading for one of the best dual-threat QBs of the modern era would only make them better.

But Wilson has looked terrible in his first season in Denver. He's no longer the guy who created magic out of broken plays, has made some head-scratching mistakes, and the offense seems dead in the water right now.

So, what was night excitement and hype has now turned into disappointment and sadness. However, the former Seattle Seahawks star denies those rumors of him 'losing' some guys in the locker room.

NFL News: Russell Wilson Says It's All Good With His Teammates

“I mean, I’ve got great relationships in that locker room, so whoever was trying to tear it down, you can’t,” Wilson said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk. “This is a great team. We’ve got great players. I’m honored to be here. I’m honored to play with this team and these guys."

“There’s always noise, especially when things aren’t going the way you want it to all the time," the QB added. "The thing is that you don’t bad mouth. My biggest goal every day is to continue to try to lead at the highest level and to be consistent every day with my approach, to never change and not let the highs of life change you and not let the lows [change you]. Just be consistent with your approach, knowing that I love these guys every day, man, of who they are and what they’re about. It’s a blessing to be on this team, and I’m honored.”

Even so, all things considered, it's crazy to think that none of his former teammates have shown their support for him, and Richard Sherman has repeatedly taken shots at Wilson over the years.

So, as talented as he is, he may not be that popular in the locker room. But then again, it's all good when you're winning football games. Hopefully, he'll turn things around eventually, as it's just sad to watch him go out like this after such a nice career.