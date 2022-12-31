In the end of the season there are multiple teams that start thinking about the future if they are already eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. That leaves room for changes to have a better draft pick or rest the stars. Therefore, this weekend the league could break a record of starting quarterbacks in a year.

The last couple of games every year are a frequent subject of discussions depending what decisions teams make. This is when the word tanking is usually mentioned, given the franchises that are eliminated from the playoffs start planning to have a better draft pick. Injuries are the other factor that may get an NFL record tied on Sunday.

What Las Vegas are doing with Derek Carr is not something that fits that description, although it makes a ton of sense. If they are ready to move on from him, there is no need to risk him getting injured. Not only to avoid guaranteeing money in that scenario, but also to keep his price up in the potential trade offers they might get.

Other teams have been just too unlucky this year. The Raiders aren’t the only one that will start a new quarterback since they will be joined by the Arizona Cardinals. Those players will tie a record in the league when they step in the field as the starters for their squads.

What NFL record could be tied on Sunday?

The Raiders will not have Carr on their clash with the San Francisco 49ers. That’s why the starter will be Jarrett Stidham, although the Cardinals are also in trouble since Kyler Murray got injured on week 14. They had even more problems to solve in that position to finish the year in a good way.

Arizona will have their fourth quarterback in their last four games. Murray, Colt McCoy, and Trace McSorley will be complemented by David Blough vs the Atlanta Falcons next. So when Stidham and Blough take the field as the starting quarterbacks, a new mark will be tied.

This is going to be the year with the most starting QBs in the history of the NFL with them. They are going to be the 63rd and 64th tying the record set in 2007, according to CBS Sports. But there is one detail to note. That’s only counting the seasons when there wasn’t a strike like it happened in 1987. In that particular context of the league there where 87 different players that started at least one match.