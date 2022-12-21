The NFL will have its inaugural Pro Bowl Games in February trying a new format. But on Wednesday it was time for the release of both AFC and NFC rosters that will represent each conference. Find out what players were selected.

After years of the Pro Bowl game losing interest from the fans, the league decided to make a change a couple of months ago. That is when they got rid of the match itself to rename it as the Pro Bowl Games. Now it was time for the release of the full rosters ahead of the event.

Everything will take place in Las Vegas with the Allegiant Stadium as the main host. It is going to be a series of challenges where the stars will still be able to show their talent and have fun without much risk of injuries. But they will clash with each other particularly in three Flag Football games that were added to define the winner.

For this roster selection there was no doubt which were the teams that were going to dominate. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the way with eight players since they are currently the best in the NFL at 13-1. Something curiours happened with QB Tua Tagovailoa given he didn't make the cut despite being the most voted player. Check out the full list.

Full rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

AFC

Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*; Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Running backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*

Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*; Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight ends: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive tackles: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*; Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*; Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive guards: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Centers: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*; Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Defense

Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen: Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Outside linebackers: Matt Judon, New England Patriots*; Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Inside/middle linebackers: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*; Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Strong safety: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Special teams

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*

Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Return specialist: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*

Special teamer: Justin Hardee, New York Jets*

NFC

Offense

Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*; Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Running backs: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*; Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight ends: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive tackles: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive guards: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*; Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*; Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defense

Defensive ends: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*; Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside linebackers: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside/middle linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerbacks: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*; Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*; Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Free safety: Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special teams

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter: Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Placekicker: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*

Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*

*Starter