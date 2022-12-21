After years of the Pro Bowl game losing interest from the fans, the league decided to make a change a couple of months ago. That is when they got rid of the match itself to rename it as the Pro Bowl Games. Now it was time for the release of the full rosters ahead of the event.
Everything will take place in Las Vegas with the Allegiant Stadium as the main host. It is going to be a series of challenges where the stars will still be able to show their talent and have fun without much risk of injuries. But they will clash with each other particularly in three Flag Football games that were added to define the winner.
For this roster selection there was no doubt which were the teams that were going to dominate. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the way with eight players since they are currently the best in the NFL at 13-1. Something curiours happened with QB Tua Tagovailoa given he didn't make the cut despite being the most voted player. Check out the full list.
Full rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
AFC
Offense
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*; Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Running backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*
Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*; Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight ends: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive tackles: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*; Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*; Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive guards: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Centers: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*; Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
Defense
Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen: Chris Jones, Kanas City Chiefs*; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Outside linebackers: Matt Judon, New England Patriots*; Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inside/middle linebackers: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*; Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*
Strong safety: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Special teams
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*
Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
Return specialist: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*
Special teamer: Justin Hardee, New York Jets*
NFC
Offense
Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*; Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Running backs: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants*; Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Tight ends: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*; T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackles: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive guards: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*; Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*; Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defense
Defensive ends: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*; Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside linebackers: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside/middle linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerbacks: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*; Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*; Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Free safety: Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Strong safety: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special teams
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter: Tress Way, Washington Commanders*
Placekicker: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*
Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*
Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*
*Starter