The 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs begin on January 14 with the Wild Card round and end on January 29 with the Conference Championship games.
Two teams received direct byes to the divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, they had strong records during the regular season.
Among the underdogs that made the playoffs are the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.
What is the best offensive line going into the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs?
The Kansas City Chiefs have the deadliest offensive line based on Points Per Game, they are scoring an average of 29.2 points per game, at home their average is a little lower at 25.1 PPG.
|
Best Offensive Lines entering the 2023 Playoffs
|#
|Team name
|PPG
|Home
|Away
|1
|Kansas City
|29.2
|25.1
|32.8
|2
|Buffalo
|28.4
|31.9
|25.8
|3
|Philadelphia
|28.1
|26.9
|29.4
|4
|Dallas
|27.5
|30.0
|24.6
|6
|San Francisco
|26.5
|28.0
|24.8
|7
|Cincinnati
|26.1
|28.7
|24.1
|8
|Minnesota
|24.9
|27.0
|22.6
|9
|Seattle
|23.9
|22.1
|26.0
|10
|Jacksonville
|23.8
|23.1
|24.2
|11
|Miami
|23.4
|21.6
|24.9
|13
|LA Chargers
|23.0
|21.8
|24.1
|15
|NY Giants
|21.5
|22.3
|20.5
|19
|Baltimore
|20.6
|19.1
|21.9
|25
|Tampa Bay
|18.4
|21.5
|15.7
On the other hand, another big favorite, the Phialdelphia Eagles are the offensive line with the biggest Rushing Touchdown per Game average at 1.9 touchdowns per game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Tom Brady have the highest pass completion rate at 29.4 completions per game, and a 33.4 pass completion rate at home.