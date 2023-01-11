Only the best offensive lines can go far in the postseason, of the 14 playoff teams only a couple are considered lethal. Check here which team has the best line.

NFL Playoffs 2022-2023: Which team has the best offensive line entering the postseason?

The 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs begin on January 14 with the Wild Card round and end on January 29 with the Conference Championship games.

Two teams received direct byes to the divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, they had strong records during the regular season.

Among the underdogs that made the playoffs are the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

What is the best offensive line going into the 2022-2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Kansas City Chiefs have the deadliest offensive line based on Points Per Game, they are scoring an average of 29.2 points per game, at home their average is a little lower at 25.1 PPG.

Best Offensive Lines entering the 2023 Playoffs # Team name PPG Home Away 1 Kansas City 29.2 25.1 32.8 2 Buffalo 28.4 31.9 25.8 3 Philadelphia 28.1 26.9 29.4 4 Dallas 27.5 30.0 24.6 6 San Francisco 26.5 28.0 24.8 7 Cincinnati 26.1 28.7 24.1 8 Minnesota 24.9 27.0 22.6 9 Seattle 23.9 22.1 26.0 10 Jacksonville 23.8 23.1 24.2 11 Miami 23.4 21.6 24.9 13 LA Chargers 23.0 21.8 24.1 15 NY Giants 21.5 22.3 20.5 19 Baltimore 20.6 19.1 21.9 25 Tampa Bay 18.4 21.5 15.7

On the other hand, another big favorite, the Phialdelphia Eagles are the offensive line with the biggest Rushing Touchdown per Game average at 1.9 touchdowns per game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Tom Brady have the highest pass completion rate at 29.4 completions per game, and a 33.4 pass completion rate at home.