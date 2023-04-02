Odell Beckham Jr.'s days as free agent might be over soon. After not playing the 2022 NFL season, the Super Bowl LVI champion seems to have selected his next team as an AFC squad is now the most likely to sign him.

During the Super Bowl LVI, Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL, one of the worst injuries for any player. He recovered at the end of the 2022 regular season, but it was too late for him to sign with any team.

However, it seems like his time as free agent might be over soon. The wide receiver has reached out multiple teams to let them know he's available, but there's one that is clearly winning the race.

Rumors: AFC team is winning the race to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most attractive free agents available. He seems to have completely recovered from his torn ACL, so now he's ready to return to the fields.

During the last part of the 2022 NFL season, teams like Bills, Cowboys and Giants interviewed him in order to see if he was healthy enough to play. He refused to practice for them, which was a big red flag for them as they couldn't see if he was ready or not.

However, things are different nowadays. Beckham Jr. is wanted by multiple teams including the Ravens, Bills and Jets, and it seems like one of those is ready to ink the wide receiver.

According to ESPN, the New York Jets are the most likely team to sign Odell Beckham Jr. The wide receiver is ready to make it official, but they must complete Aaron Rodgers' trade first.

Once the quarterback signs, Odell would follow him. The wide receiver wants to play with Rodgers and Beckham Jr. is on Aaron's wish list for New York in order to complete the trade.