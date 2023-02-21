With Daniel Jones reportedly looking for top-dollar in the free-agency market, he might as well be forced to pursue a new destination for his next deal.

Daniel Jones is coming off a somewhat solid season. He was motivated after the New York Giantsdidn't pick up his fifth-year option, and it seemed like working under Brian Daboll was just what he needed to take a leap forward.

However, as better as he was, he's still far from a top-tier quarterback — and he may never close that gap. That's why it's kind of unfathomable that he and his camp are reportedly set to ask for $45 million a year in his next contract.

There's no way the Giants will meet such a ridiculous price for Jones, so they might just franchise-tag him and pay him around $32 million. But if the situation becomes untenable or he decides to force his way out, he might need to look at some other teams.

NFL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Daniel Jones

3. New York Jets

The New York Jets are reportedly on the market for a quarterback, and there happens to be one available in their very own backyard. It would be a smooth transition for Danny Dimes, who wouldn't even have to move.

The Jets are targeting Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, but they could be desperate enough to meet Jones' asking price if it came down to it. They could even try and work out a trade with the Giants.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South is expected to be the worst division in all football again next season. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have two elite receivers like Chris Goodwin and Mike Evans under contract.

Kyle Trask is the only quarterback on their roster right now, so they might want to improve that situation by pursuing Daniel Jones. He's no Tom Brady and won't be cheap, but they could try and make things work.

1. New York Giants

All things considered, it seems like it'd be better for every party involved to just sort things out. Daniel Jones isn't worth anything close to $45 million, not even in today's steep quarterback market.

But he's the guy the Giants need, and continuity matters. He may never reach Josh Allen status, but Brian Daboll made him look much better, and he might take another step forward next season.