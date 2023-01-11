Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. What is the quarterback's all-time record against the NFC East team?

The most important part of the 2022 NFL season is here. The Wild Card round begins and one of the most attractive games is the one between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, but what is the quarterback's all-time record against the Lonely Star?

Despite their 12-5 record, the Dallas Cowboys will have to visit Raymond James Stadium to play against the NFC South champions, who ended with a not so perfect 8-9 record.

Tom Brady will try to fight all the way to the Super Bowl in order to add another ring to his hands. But the quarterback will face a very solid team and the Cowboys won't be an easy task to overcome.

Tom Brady's record vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tom Brady is the most experienced quarterback nowadays in the NFL. He wants to add another Vince Lombardi trophy to his show case, but it won't be an easy task this year for him.

He will start his path to the Super Bowl LVII by facing the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Despite home advantage, the Buccaneers are not seen as the favorites as the NFC East squad had a much better year than them. But Tom Brady knows perfectly how to play against the Lonely Star.

TB12 has faced the Cowboys in seven different games throughout his entire career and he has won them all. Yes, Brady is currently 7-0 against Dallas before their 2022 Wild Card matchup.

Against Dallas, Brady has incredible stats: 1,945 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions for a final 95.0 quarterback rating. Will he add another victory this time or will the Cowboys finally defeat the legend?