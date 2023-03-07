Even though everyone thought the 1st-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft was for Bryce Young, an underdog quarterback has entered the race and might steal it from the Alabama Crimson Tide player.

Should Bryce Young be scared about not being the 2023 1st-overall Draft pick? According to multiple reports from the NFL Scouting Combine, an underdog quarterback has impressed everybody, putting himself in the race to be called first on April 27.

The best young college players are dreaming with the upcoming NFL Draft. Each year, the 32 NFL teams select who they think are going to change their organization for good and become superstars soon.

This 2023 Draft class is stacked with huge talent, especially of quarterbacks. There are multiple players for this position that are fighting for the 1st-overall pick, but now it seems like a new one has entered the race.

Bryce Young might lose the 2023 1st-overall pick to an underdog quarterback

Almost every 2023 mock Draft has Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud fighting for the 1st-overall pick. However, this year's NFL Scouting Combine might have completely changed this idea, with an underdog quarterback racing them for it.

NFL Network’s Rich Eisen reported this Wednesday that teams are really surprised with Anthony Richardson, former Florida Gators quarterback. "A rumor I've heard (in Indianapolis) is don't discount Richardson going first overall," Eisen said.

Recently, an NFL evaluator said that Richardson's abilities blend those of Josh Allen, Cam Newton, and Justin Fields, meaning that the Florida quarterback can both run the ball and deliver precise passes.

Richardson has also impressed everybody with his physical attributes. He's measured in at measured in at 6’4 1/4″ and 244 pounds, but his speed is what caught everyone's attention, with a remarkable 4.43-second time in 40-yard dash test.