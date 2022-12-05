Tom Brady is definitely a player that every youngster admires. Now, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback has surrendered to him ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14.

Tom Brady has been in the NFL for 22 seasons and he wants to increase that number. Tons of quarterbacks have passed and he remains as one of the best the league has seen, proving that age is just a number.

Brock Purdy surrenders to Tom Brady ahed of their Week 14 matchup

Brock Purdy is going to have a test only six quarterbacks have had: to face Tom Brady in his first NFL start. It definitely won't be easy, but it is a challenge that he desires.

"Yeah, I think it's cool," Purdy said about facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start, via NBC Sports. "I think it's really cool. Dude has been playing football longer than I've been alive. So yeah, to have a first start against the GOAT, it's going to be pretty cool. But just any other game, man, it's got to be efficient, do my thing and play football."

Brock Purdy was the 2022 NFL Mr. Irrelevant, so it is very important for him to have a good game and not only continue with the 49ers streak, but also to do it against the legend.