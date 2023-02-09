The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will play in the Super Bowl LVII 2023, but only one can get the victory. For the losers there's still a reward as they get a prize money for arriving to the end of the campaign.

The Chiefs and Eagles are the only two teams remaining in the 2022 NFL season. They have really competitive rosters, but only one can take the Vince Lombardi trophy back home.

Speaking of the losers, the NFL doesn't forget about them and, even though they couldn't get the victory, the league has something prepared for them in a very attractive prize money.

Prize money for the losers of the Super Bowl 2023

Of course it is never easy to lose a game, even more if it is the Super Bowl. Despite that situation, members of the losing team receive some extra money to reward their effort during the entire season.

According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, the amount each member of the losing Super Bowl team received in 2021 was $75,000 an increase of $10,000 from the previous year.

Does each player of the winning team receive the same amount?

Winning the Super Bowl does not guarantee that a player will receive the full amount of money. The distribution of funds is unique for each team and players receive either a full or partial share based on their eligibility.

Players who get half the bonus:

Players on the active or inactive list for the Super Bowl that have been on the roster for less than three previous games.

Players who are not on the active or inactive for the Super Bowl, but have been on the roster for at least three and not more than seven previous games .

. First-year players who were injured during the regular season and removed from the team's active or inactive list, under contract when the Super Bowl is played.

Players who get all the bonus: