The Chiefs have a lethal offense but the key to winning the 2023 Super Bowl will be defensive work. Jalen is a quick and smart athletic quarterback, but he has a point. Check here how they can stop him.

The Kansas City Chiefs are big favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in 2023, they know what it's like to play and lose in a big game but they also know what it's like to win it.

The Chiefs' secret this year is the improved and honed offensive line that helped Patrick Mahomes through most of the regular season and throughout the playoff games.

But the Chiefs don't have the best defensive line, the 2022 DL ranking is led by the 49ers who were eliminated during the NFC Championship game title.

How can the Chiefs' DL stop Jalen Hurts?

The secret to stopping Hurts is 'pressure', he is not that good playing under excessive pressure and that is where the Chiefs' edge rushers need to be quick and put pressure on Hurts.

Another of Jalen Hurts' weak point is his passes to the middle, he is not good with those types of passes and usually those plays end with sacks since he doesn't usually throw the ball to the middle, he avoids long deep passes as well.

When Hurts is pressured he turns into something of a slow quarterback with 25.5 QBR which is very little compared to his normal 82.4 QBR.