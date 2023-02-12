The Philadelphia Eagles have everything ready for the big game, they have a defensive line solid as concrete and the best thing is that most of their wide receivers are healthy and ready to score touchdowns. Check here who they are.

Super Bowl LVII: Who are the Eagles' WR1, WR2 and WR3?

The Philadelphia Eagles are supposed to have more than enough to win 2023 Super Bowl LVII, they have a strong defensive line and their offensive options are in top form.

But the main weapon within the Eagles' offensive line is Jalen Hurts, without him things don't work since the special connection he has with the Wide Receivers is unique.

During the current 2022 NFL season, the Eagles have a total of 21 touchdowns with their top three wide receivers for a total of 3046 combined receiving yards.

Who are the Eagles' WR1, WR2 and WR3?

A.J. Brown (WR1): He has 11 touchdowns this season for a total of 88 receptions and 1,496 receiving yards. Brown started 16 games during the current season.

DeVonta Smith (WR2): 7 touchdowns in 17 games as a starter, 12.6 yards per reception, 1196 yards and 95 receptions. Smith is averaging 70.4 yards per game.

Quez Watkins (WR3): He has started the fewest games this season, but Watkins has played in all 17 games this season for a total of 3 touchdowns, 354 yards, 33 receptions and 20.8 yards per game.