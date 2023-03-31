Tom Brady left the game he loved, but now he is back at sports. Read here to check all the details of this incredible episode.

A few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After a disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

Following his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. After Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Suddenly, in the middle of retirement, Tom Brady decided to come back in a new and intriguing sport. We can give you a hint. The former quarterback has already played alongside huge stars of the discipline. Read here to check out the details.

Tom Brady returns to play a new sport after retirement

In his Instagram account, Tom Brady appears playing a new sport just two months after announcing his official retirement from the NFL. The former quarterback changed football for golf and there is a very special reason for that.

Tom Brady is all-in as a entrepreneur and he was the model for the new season of his apparel brand. "Out here grinding. New golf is live now over at @bradybrand." So, if you're ready to go back to the course, Brady might be your best option with his latest announcement.

Golf isn't something new for Tom Brady as he's participated in spectacular exhibition tournaments alongside star such as Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Phil Mickelson. He's indeed one of the biggest celebrities who is identified as a golf lover. That's why his new brand might be a huge hit worldwide.