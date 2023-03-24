Tom Brady is back. After his retirement from the NFL, the former quarterback announced the next chapter in his career.

A few weeks ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After a disappointing season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

Following his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. After Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with the Buccaneers to become the greatest player ever.

Now, there were many rumors about the future for Tom Brady in his career and personal life after the divorce from Gisele Bündchen. In a very surprising video, the former quarterback happily announced what's next for him. Read here to check out the details of this new challenge.

Tom Brady announces next chapter after NFL retirement

After his retirement from the NFL, millions of fans around the world wondered what's next for Tom Brady. The best player in the history of the sport is finally ready to get back in action, but with a very different role.

"Hey, guys. What's up? I got really special news to share. I'm excited to announce I'm going to become part of the Las Vegas Aces organization. It was a matter of time before I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world. I grew up with three older sisters. They were all incredible athletes in their own right. They were role models to me. It's where my love of women's sports began."

Tom Brady admitted that the bond he shared with his sisters was crucial for this huge decision. "They were the best athletes in our house and they're still a great inspiration to me. So, I admire all the work by Aces' players and staff and what the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport to empower the future generation of female athletes. I'm ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization. What an honor."

So, Tom Brady just became a minority owner in the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA reigning champions. Mark Davis, the owner of the Raiders in the NFL, is the biggest investor of the basketball team. Brady will work side by side with him. Becky Hammon is the head coach of the Aces. She made history as an assistant coach of Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs and became the first female head coach during a NBA game.