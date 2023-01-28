In the NFL playoffs, the Chiefs host the Bengals. Read here to check out what happens if Kansas City and Cincinnati tie in the AFC Championship game.

After a remarkable 14-3 season, and a win over the Jaguars in the Divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship game for a record fifth straight year. They are the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive games for the AFC title. However, all their hopes to reach the Super Bowl depend on that injured right ankle of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

[Click here to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals online free]

On the other side, in the middle of an impressive ten-game winning streak, the Bengals are trying to reach the Super Bowl for a second straight season. This a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game when Cincinnati beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, Chiefs and Bengals meet again to fight for the AFC title and clinch a ticket to the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if Kansas City and Cincinnati tie in the AFC Championship game.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Chiefs and the Bengals tie in the AFC Championship game?

If the Chiefs and the Bengals tie in the AFC Championship game, then the conference winner would be decided in overtime. This would be a major situation considering there are new overtime rules for the NFL playoffs. However, during this postseason, no matchup has ended in a tie.

The new overtime rules in the NFL playoffs guarantee that both teams will have at least one possession. Previously, the first team to score a touchdown or a safety automatically won. Now, after the controversy in last season's Chiefs-Bills game of the Divisional round, each team get the ball at least once.

Under this new format, many experts believe that coaches would prefer to kick in overtime if they win the coin toss rather than receive the ball. If the team that wins the coin toss defer, they will know what they need on their possession to claim the victory. For example, field goal, touchdown or even win with a touchdown and a two-point conversion if the other team only went for an extra point if they scored a touchdown first.