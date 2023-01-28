In the NFL playoffs, the Chiefs host the Bengals. Read here to check out what happens if Kansas City lose to Cincinnati in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs did it again. Kansas City will play in the AFC Championship game for a record fifth straight year. The achievement is impressive considering they are the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive games for the AFC title. However, all their hopes to reach the Super Bowl depend on that injured ankle of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are on a mission. After the NFL rule changes, when they weren't allowed to fight for the No.1 or No.2 seed in the AFC, Cincinnati wanted to spoil a potential Chiefs-Bills meeting on a neutral site. Now, the Bengals are trying to reach the Super Bowl for a second straight season. This a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game when Cincinnati beat the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, Chiefs and Bengals meet again to fight for the AFC title and clinch a ticket to the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what happens if Kansas City lose to Cincinnati in the AFC Championship game.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Chiefs lose against the Bengals in the AFC Championship game?

If the Chiefs lose to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes will be officially eliminated. Then, after winning the conference, Cincinnati would go to the Super Bowl and their next rival could be the Philadelphia Eagles or the San Francisco 49ers.

In case the Bengals beat the Chiefs, they would be playing on their third Super Bowl in franchise history. However, Cincinnati have never won the title. They lost Super Bowl XVI against the 49ers, Super Bowl XXIII also with San Francisco and Super LVI just last year facing the Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Of the four teams which are still alive in the NFL playoffs, the Bengals are the only one without a Super Bowl victory. Joe Burrow might be the man to change history.