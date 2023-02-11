The Eagles face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Read here to check out what happens if Philadelphia lose to Kansas City.

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl thanks to a successful rebuilding process led by head coach Nick Sirianni and franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles won the NFC East for the first time in three years, clinch the No.1 seed and then dominated the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. It was their first playoff win since the 2018 season.

Then, in the biggest challenge for them, the Eagles took advantage of the injuries suffered by Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson at the quarterback position to beat the San Francisco 49ers. It wasn't Philadelphia's fault and they managed to get their ticket to the Super Bowl with a 31-7 win at home.

Now, after all the criticism regarding they haven't faced a tough rival yet in the playoffs, the Eagles are favorites to beat the Chiefs in Arizona. Read here to find out what happens if Philadelphia lose to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2023: What happens if the Eagles lose against the Chiefs?

If the Eagles lose to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City would hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy for the third time in franchise history and, according to many experts, this would be the beginning of a new dynasty in the NFL with two championships in four years. Meanwhile, Philadelphia would fall to a 1-3 record in the big game.

So far, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl twice and this will be their fifth appearance in franchise history. They hoisted the trophy on Super Bowl IV winning over the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane (January 11, 1970) and on Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami (February 2, 2020).

The Chiefs have a 2-2 record in the Super Bowl considering they lost Super Bowl I to the Green Bay Packers and Super Bowl LV facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was Patrick Mahomes' first appearance in the big game. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.