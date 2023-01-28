In the NFL playoffs, the 49ers visit the Eagles. Read here to check out what happens if San Francisco win over Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

What happens if San Francisco 49ers win over Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFC Championship game?

The San Francisco 49ers are on an incredible twelve-game winning streak. The trade to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey changed their entire season and then rookie quarterback Brock Purdy surprised everyone after being the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

On the other side, the Eagles had the best record in the NFC. They suffered in the final stretch of the season, because Jalen Hurts got injured, but bounced back to clinch the No.1 seed. In the Divisional round, the Eagles dominated the New York Giants with a 38-7 win.

So, 49ers and Eagles face off to fight for the NFC title with a ticket to the Super Bowl on the line. Read here to find out what happens if San Francisco win over Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the 49ers beat the Eagles in the NFC Championship game?

If the 49ers win over the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, Philadelphia will be officially eliminated. Then, after winning the conference, San Francisco would go to the Super Bowl and their next rival could be the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals.

In case the 49ers beat the Eagles, they would be playing on their eighth Super Bowl in franchise history. San Francisco hoisted the trophy five times: Super Bowl XVI winning over the Bengals, Super Bowl XIX against the Miami Dolphins, Super Bowl XXIII again beating Cincinnati, Super Bowl XXIV over the Denver Broncos and Super Bowl XXIX defeating the Chargers.

The 49ers lost Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl LIV facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.