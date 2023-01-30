The Kentucky Wildcats are a factory quarterbacks and Will Levis is a product of that factory, he doesn't have CFP titles but for two seasons he led the Wildcats far in the season.

When will be Kentucky QB Will Levis' NFL Pro Day?

The Kentucky Wildcats haven't won a big football title since 1950, a 70-year drought that no head coach or quarterback has been able to break.

But despite Kentucky's National Championships drought, Will Levis is a valuable quarterback who posted two winning-record seasons between 2021 and 2022 for the Wildcats.

Levis began his college football career with the Nittany Lions in 2018 (redshirt) through 2020, but with Penn State he only started two games in two years.

What is the NFL Pro Day date for Will Levis?

Will Levis will have his NFL Pro Day on March 24, 2023, during which day he will show off his arm power by throwing passes without pressure from a defensive line. Levis isn't the biggest prospect but some consider him on the same level as Carson Wentz.

Levis won two Bowl Games during his college football career, the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic and the most recent was the 2022 Citrus Bowl. His only award is Football Academic All-America of the Year (2022).

His stats are good at 5,876 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, 25 interceptions, 479/738 passes completed, 64.9%, 145.6 rate and 17 rushing touchdowns.