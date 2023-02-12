The best defensive line of the 2022 season does not have the best tackle of the season, it is impossible for all the best defensive players to play for the same team. Check here who he is.

Who is the player with most combined tackles in the 2022 NFL season?

The 2022 NFL season was as tough as last season, but the best thing is that the defensive lines are playing better than before, now they are faster, stronger and more surgical.

Unfortunately the best defensive players of the year will not be playing in Super Bowl 57, including Aidan Hutchison who was one of the big defensive players in 2022.

Behind a good defensive line is a defensive coordinator, he is the boss together with the defensive line coach, they work together with the available resources to defend as well as possible during a game.

Who was the player with the most tackles in the 2022 NFL season?

Foye Oluokun with a total of 184 combined tackles, on the other hand he has 56 assisted tackles, 97 solo and 2 sacks per game. Oluokun is playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but before joining the Jags he played for Atlanta for four seasons from 2018 to 2021.

The player with the second most combined tackles in the 2022 NFL season is Nick Bolton, he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, so far Bolton has 180 combined tackles in the current season, it is likely that he will break Oluokun's record after Super Bowl 57.

Other players with 160+ combined tackles during the current 2022 season included Zaire Franklin with 169, Alex Singleton with 163, Jordyn Brooks 161 and Roquan Smith with 169.