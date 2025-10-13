Aaron Glenn gets real about Justin Fields’ future as QB1 after Jets’ ugly loss to Broncos

In the Big Apple, disappointment has become the norm. Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets have suffered their sixth consecutive loss of the season. This time, the Denver Broncos were the ones to defeat Justin Fields and his team, with Fields being considered one of the weakest links on the squad.

This troubling situation has led many to question whether Fields is truly the right choice to lead this team, especially after a disappointing experience in past seasons with Aaron Rodgers. So far, the results suggest that the gamble hasn’t paid off.

Glenn, another new face in the franchise, continues searching for answers to the team’s struggles, though he remains confident that the quarterback is the right man to turn things around. That said, he acknowledged a noticeable drop in Fields’ performance.

“When you look at what Justin did, the games that he played,” the HC told reporters. “Listen, I didn’t think he was bad at all. I actually thought he did some pretty good things in those four games. In this fifth game, he took a step back. I’m with you guys 100 percent.

Aaron Glenn, Head Coach of New York Jets.

“And we can’t have that. And we have to get better than that. And he knows that. And he knows that better than anyone. So I don’t think you try to bench a player after having one true bad game. Because I thought the other games he played fairly well.”

Will Glenn change QBs in Week 7 for the Jets?

Next Sunday, October 19, the Jets will host the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in their Week 7 matchup. While there has been plenty of speculation about benching Justin Fields, the truth is that the head coach has yet to give any indication of a change of that magnitude.

If the transition does in fact take place, it will be veteran Tyrod Taylor — the primary backup to Fields on the QB depth chart — who takes the field alongside his teammates.

Saving the season

The New York Jets‘ 2025 season, has officially become a nightmare, sitting at a brutal 0-6. This Sunday’s home contest against the Carolina Panthers is, for all intents and purposes, a do-or-die moment to reclaim a shred of respectability before the campaign completely collapses into a top draft-pick conversation.

While playoff dreams are already in the dust, a victory over a tough Panthers squad at MetLife Stadium is the only path for this team to salvage their locker room morale and prove to the faithful that they still have a fight left in them.

A loss here doesn’t just make them 0-7—it officially seals the end of any meaningful season, turning the remaining schedule into a mandatory, frustrating march to January.

