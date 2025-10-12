Aaron Glenn addresses Jets’ QB situation as Justin Fields struggles in Broncos loss

Trending topics:
Aaron Glenn’s New York Jets suffered another loss — this time against the Denver Broncos in London — and Justin Fields finds himself at the center of the storm.

By Matías Persuh

Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets.
Another loss for the New York Jets — their sixth of the season, this time against the Denver Broncos. Still searching for their first win of the 2025 NFL season, Aaron Glenn’s team continues to struggle, and growing doubts are beginning to surface about Justin Fields’ role as the team’s QB1.

Following the Jets’ loss to the Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the head coach spoke at the postgame press conference and was firm when asked about Fields’ status as the team’s starting quarterback.

“C’mon man. What kind of question is that?,” Glenn responded to the reporter if Fields is still QB1. The former Steelers and Bears quarterback has yet to find his footing this season as the team’s signal-caller, and a change no longer seems out of the question.

In the Big Apple, there was a lot of excitement — not only with the arrival of Fields after the failed Aaron Rodgers experiment, but also with Glenn, coming off a strong season as the Lions’ defensive coordinator. So far, none of those expectations have been met.

Who could replace Fields?

The New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart remains centered on starter Justin Fields but, if he should be sidelined—either by injury or performance—the team will immediately turn to the experienced Tyrod Taylor as the primary backup.

Taylor, a respected 15-year veteran with a reputation for smart decision-making and mobility, provides the Jets with a steady, game-managing presence ready to keep the offense functional. This setup assures that New York’s season will not be derailed by a lack of an experienced hand behind their young, dynamic QB1.

What’s next for the Jets?

Currently sitting at the bottom of the AFC East and still winless in this NFL season, here are the upcoming games the Jets must win if they hope to get their season back on track:

  • vs Carolina Panthers, October 19
  • @ Cincinnati Bengals, October 26
  • Bye Week
  • vs Cleveland Browns, November 9
  • @ New England Patriots, November 13
