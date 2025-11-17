Aaron Glenn gives major update regarding the Jets QB battle between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor ahead of Week 12 game vs Ravens

The New York Jets lost on Thursday Night Football and, after scoring only 14 points, the quarterback battle between Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields was a topic of conversation once again. Now that the team is preparing for their Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Aaron Glenn has cleared the air on who will be under center.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Glenn said Tyrod Taylor will be the one commanding the offense against the Baltimore Ravens. This means Justin Fields is going to be benched.

Glenn hinted that this was going to happen last week, but this time it’s happening for real. Both parties have been informed according to Rapoport. Now, it’s a veteran presence behind center.

Advertisement

Taylor is a new dynamic, but not precisely an upgrade

Taylor is a well-known quarterback in the NFL. He was a starter back in the day, but ended up being a journeyman. Taylor already played three games this season, starting one of them. He is 0-1 in that game and he’s completed only 62.3% of his passes. He has three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Advertisement

Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Jets

Advertisement

Taylor won’t be a world beater, but at least could provide some maturity in the quarterback position, something that Justin Fields hasn’t done. Fields is a bit wild and erratic, Taylor is more poised and calm. That doesn’t mean he is an upgrade, after all, he has been a backup for a reason.

see also NY Jets place Garrett Wilson on IR: Updated WR depth chart for Justin Fields

The Jets will face a desperate team

The Ravens are a desperate team trying to catch up and get a playoff spot. Also, they are on a four-game winning streak. They are unbeaten since the bye week, and the Jets shouldn’t be a team that concern Baltimore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jets have the third worst record in the NFL. They are 2-8, only behind the 1-9 Titans and the 2-9 Giants. The only other teams with a 2-8 record are the Browns and the Saints.