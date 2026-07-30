Aaron Glenn reveals Kenyon Sadiq’s role on NY Jets offense as rookie TE prepares for 2026 NFL season

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is excited to see what rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq can bring to the table in the 2026 NFL season.

The New York Jets are desperate to change their fortunes in the NFL. One of the moves they did to try and accomplish that is drafting Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of the draft. Now, head coach Aaron Glenn is confirming the role that the rookie tight end will have once the 2026 season kicks off.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported that Glenn praised the rookie’s versatility and said Sadiq will be “a huge weapon” for the Jets offense. However, he will have to compete as the tight end room on the Jets has talent.

Sadiq still has plenty of hype around him, after all, he was the 16th overall pick in the NFL Draft. But, the Jets found a very serviceable tight end in second-rounder Mason Taylor last season. Taylor and Sadiq’s skill sets are very different, but both should see plenty of snaps.

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Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq’s difference in skill sets

Taylor is more of a reliable blocker than Sadiq while also being a pure inline tight end. Taylor had 44 catches for 369 yards and one touchdown. Even though the numbers aren’t amazing, context matters. The Jets passing offense was dead last in the NFL last year.

As for Sadiq, he is a big presence in the slot position and he is way more explosive, fast, and prolific route-runner. As a receiver, Sadiq has a way higher ceiling than Taylor. In the blocking department, he is still very raw.

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The NY Jets will have a new-look offense

The Jets focused heavily on revamping the offense during the offseason. A new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator in Frank Reich and plenty of new weapons have arrived at the Meadowlands. This is how the offense will look: