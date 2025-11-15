Aaron Glenn sends clear message to his players ahead of Jets’ QB battle

Two straight wins had sparked hope around the New York Jets that an unlikely turnaround might be taking shape. However, Aaron Glenn’s squad fell on the road in Foxborough, sinking further in the AFC East — and raising renewed questions about whether Justin Fields is truly the right quarterback to lead this team.

The former Steelers quarterback arrived in the Big Apple this past offseason with the goal of capably replacing Aaron Rodgers. But after an up-and-down start to his tenure, Fields now finds himself squarely in the eye of the storm. His head coach is dissecting every detail as he weighs what decision to make moving forward.

“You know what? I’m evaluating everything, to be honest with you,” Glenn said, via the Associated Press. “I’m evaluating myself, the players, schematics, coaches, I’m evaluating everything. So, I don’t want to just place everything on that, that one situation. I’m just looking at everything, because as a head coach, that’s my job, to make sure that I put this team in the best position to go win games.”

With a handful of intriguing matchups ahead, Glenn still has to carefully evaluate what to do at the QB1 spot — whether to stick with Fields or make a bold move and turn to Tyrod Taylor.

Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets.

Fields’ season in New York

Quarterback Justin Fields’ first full season with the New York Jets has been defined by frustrating inconsistency, contributing to the team’s ongoing struggles to secure wins. Through nine starts, the dual-threat QB has flashed moments of brilliance but has largely struggled to generate sustained drives.

Fields has compiled 1,885 passing yards with a 59.2% completion rate, throwing 11 touchdowns versus 8 interceptions (79.1 Passer Rating). His rushing ability remains a bright spot, leading the team with 415 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. However, the Jets’ offense ranks near the bottom of the league in points per game, putting Fields’ long-term future with the franchise under intense scrutiny.

What’s next for the Jets?

The Jets are heading into a critical and daunting three-game stretch that will likely define their NFL season. The run begins with a brutal road test against the high-flying Baltimore Ravens, a perennial contender with an elite defense.

The Jets then return home to MetLife Stadium for back-to-back contests, first hosting the surging Atlanta Falcons, followed by a pivotal AFC East divisional clash against the Miami Dolphins.