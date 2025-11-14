Trending topics:
Jets HC Aaron Glenn wants Justin Fields to understand one key message after loss to Patriots

The New York Jets suffered a crushing defeat against the New England Patriots in Week 11, prompting head coach Aaron Glenn to deliver a clear message to Justin Fields about his performance.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Justin Fields quarterback of the New York Jets (2025)
© Evan Bernstein/Getty ImagesJustin Fields quarterback of the New York Jets (2025)

Tensionis rising inside the New York Jets organization. After another defeat — this time against the New England Patriots — head coach Aaron Glenn has addressed Justin Fields’ performance.

The Jets entered Week 11 riding a two-game winning streak. Unfortunately for them, they ran into one of the NFL’s hottest teams. The Patriots, currently a juggernaut, controlled the matchup and handed New York a 27-14 loss.

While many expected that result, Aaron Glenn still hoped for a stronger performance from his players — especially Justin Fields, who remains under the microscope.

Aaron Glenn puts extra pressure on Justin Fields after loss to Patriots

The Jets are far from their best moment this season. After securing their first win in Week 8, they seemed to be gaining momentum, but Week 11 brought them back to reality.

On the road in Foxborough, the Jets could not match the Patriots’ level of play. Despite the 13-point difference, New York struggled to provide any real challenge.

Justin Fields remains the starting quarterback — in part due to Tyrod Taylor’s lingering health issues — but he once again fell short of expectations. His performance immediately reignited criticism about his consistency and decision-making.

Throughout the game, Fields was asked to use his legs more than usual. While the Jets understand his rushing ability is one of his biggest strengths, Aaron Glenn has made it clear he doesn’t want Fields to rely on running as a crutch. Instead, he wants him to focus on developing as what he is: a quarterback.

“We don’t want to make a habit of our quarterbacks continuing to run because we can put them in harm’s way,” HC Aaron Glenn said. “I felt like if we get a fast start we’ll be in a good position, and Justin ran the ball quite a bit. The thing is, we can’t put Justin in a situation where he’s a running back, and I think we all know that, because we’re putting him in harm’s way.”

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
