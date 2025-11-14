Jets HC Aaron Glenn wants Justin Fields to understand one key message after loss to Patriots

Tensionis rising inside the New York Jets organization. After another defeat — this time against the New England Patriots — head coach Aaron Glenn has addressed Justin Fields’ performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jets entered Week 11 riding a two-game winning streak. Unfortunately for them, they ran into one of the NFL’s hottest teams. The Patriots, currently a juggernaut, controlled the matchup and handed New York a 27-14 loss.

While many expected that result, Aaron Glenn still hoped for a stronger performance from his players — especially Justin Fields, who remains under the microscope.

Advertisement

Aaron Glenn puts extra pressure on Justin Fields after loss to Patriots

The Jets are far from their best moment this season. After securing their first win in Week 8, they seemed to be gaining momentum, but Week 11 brought them back to reality.

Advertisement

On the road in Foxborough, the Jets could not match the Patriots’ level of play. Despite the 13-point difference, New York struggled to provide any real challenge.

Advertisement

Justin Fields remains the starting quarterback — in part due to Tyrod Taylor’s lingering health issues — but he once again fell short of expectations. His performance immediately reignited criticism about his consistency and decision-making.

see also Drake Maye’s key weapon showers QB in praise after Patriots beat NY Jets on Week 11’s TNF

Throughout the game, Fields was asked to use his legs more than usual. While the Jets understand his rushing ability is one of his biggest strengths, Aaron Glenn has made it clear he doesn’t want Fields to rely on running as a crutch. Instead, he wants him to focus on developing as what he is: a quarterback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We don’t want to make a habit of our quarterbacks continuing to run because we can put them in harm’s way,” HC Aaron Glenn said. “I felt like if we get a fast start we’ll be in a good position, and Justin ran the ball quite a bit. The thing is, we can’t put Justin in a situation where he’s a running back, and I think we all know that, because we’re putting him in harm’s way.”