Aaron Rodgers’ decision about his future could jeopardize Steelers’ aspirations next NFL season

It’s a period of intense analysis and decision-making at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ facilities, where it’s already confirmed that Mike Tomlin will not be on the sidelines. Now, all eyes are on the decision Aaron Rodgers will ultimately make—a choice that could reshape the team’s aspirations moving forward.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered an intriguing analysis of what could lie ahead for the team: Rodgers is the best option if he intends to return, or the Steelers may need to face a transition period and accept the consequences.

“They should draft [a receiver] in the first round to pair with [DK] Metcalf. And then maybe another in the middle rounds because we have no idea if Roman Wilson will develop into a competent player,” Fittipaldo said.

“As for Rodgers, if he wants to come back, the Steelers should strongly consider it. Unless they want to start a rebuild and commit to being a bad team with [Mason] Rudolph or [Will] Howard as the QB, then Rodgers makes the most sense. They are not going to land a QB picking in the low 20s.”

QB Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers

What’s Aaron Rodgers’ current situation?

As of January 2026, Aaron Rodgers is at a major career crossroads following the conclusion of his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After leading the team to an AFC North title, Rodgers’ season ended with a disappointing 30–6 Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.

With longtime head coach Mike Tomlin recently stepping down, reports indicate that Rodgers is unlikely to return to Pittsburgh for the 2026 season, as he originally joined the team largely to play for Tomlin.

The 42-year-old quarterback is now considering whether to retire after 21 seasons or seek a fourth home in the NFL, though he has stated he will take time to make a non-emotional decision.

In search of a head coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are exploring several high-profile candidates, with Mike McCarthy emerging as a strong favorite. A Pittsburgh native with deep ties to GM Omar Khan, McCarthy is set to interview this Wednesday, sparking intense speculation about a potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers. While other candidates like Brian Flores, Chris Shula, and Klay Kubiak are in the mix, hiring McCarthy is seen as the team’s best chance to convince Rodgers to return for another season rather than retiring or seeking a new home.

