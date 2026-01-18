Steelers have reportedly made key decision on QB job for Aaron Rodgers in 2026 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not ruled out the possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning to the team for the 2026 season. According to a report by Adam Schefter, the organization is open to the quarterback signing a new contract despite Mike Tomlin’s departure.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers remain open to an Aaron Rodgers reunion in 2026, even though it’s unlikely because of Mike Tomlin’s resignation, sources told ESPN. The Steelers players are more than open to Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh. They want the four-time league MVP back and conveyed as much to various members of the Steelers organization during their exit meetings last week, according to sources.”

The Steelers failed in their attempt to win the Super Bowl with Rodgers, but the feelings inside the locker room show that the players believe the veteran can lead a new push next season.

Steelers want Aaron Rodgers back in 2026

Schefter stated that the majority of Steelers players want Aaron Rodgers to return. That is a very hard blow for all the quarterback’s detractors who once labeled him as a bad teammate.

“Almost all Steelers players praised Rodgers during their exit interviews, and most if not all of them want the veteran quarterback to return in 2026. His support amongst players was universal, and those around the organization pointed out how beloved and respected Rodgers was there.”

Before the 2025 season, some rumors linked Rodgers to the Rams and the Vikings, but when those options were not available, Mike Tomlin convinced him to play for Pittsburgh. Although the results didn’t come, the personal experience seems to have been very positive. The quarterback didn’t regret the decision.

Steelers’ next coach will be a key factor for Aaron Rodgers

Adam Schefter also confirmed that Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made a final decision on potential retirement from football, but if he decides to return to the Steelers, a key factor would be the choice of the next head coach to replace Mike Tomlin.

“Rodgers, 42, did not commit to retiring or returning to the Steelers during his conversations with the organization, according to sources, and wants to take time away before deciding his future. Whoever the defending AFC North champion Steelers pick for their next head coach likely would factor into Rodgers’ decision, according to sources.”