Steelers lose longtime coach to another NFL team after Mike Tomlin’s departure

The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the NFL’s historic franchises, are undergoing a deep transformation in the way their roster and staff are built. Mike Tomlin’s departure marks the end of a highly successful era in Steel City, and he won’t be the only coach facing new challenges from here on out.

According to the latest information shared by insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on X, Danny Smith is stepping down from the position he has held since 2013 and is heading to the NFC South. His new home? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The veteran special teams coordinator has been a loyal right-hand man to Tomlin over the years, and from now on, the 72-year-old will join Todd Bowles’ staff to bring his experience to another conference.

Smith has over 50 years of experience as a professional coach and, after several stints in college football, has led units for multiple NFL teams: the Eagles, Lions, Bills, Redskins, and most recently, the Steelers.

Who will lead the Steelers next season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are actively narrowing down their search for a new head coach following Mike Tomlin’s departure, with Mike McCarthy emerging as a prominent candidate.

A Pittsburgh native with deep ties to the city, McCarthy is viewed as a potentially perfect fit due to his extensive experience and his previous championship success with Aaron Rodgers, which could be key to convincing the veteran QB to stay.

Alongside McCarthy, the Steelers have also shown strong interest in Brian Flores, who is scheduled for an in-person interview this week, as well as rising coordinators like Anthony Weaver, Chris Shula, and Jesse Minter.