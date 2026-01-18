Steelers could hire shocking Super Bowl champion head coach to replace Mike Tomlin and keep Aaron Rodgers as QB in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considering Mike McCarthy as a potential candidate to replace Mike Tomlin. According to a report by Adam Schefter, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys will have a meeting with the team regarding the coveted job.

“Steelers are expected to speak with former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy about their head coach vacancy. McCarthy is from Pittsburgh, and worked with Steelers GM Omar Khan in New Orleans in 2000.”

During the 2010 season, McCarthy won the Super Bowl alongside Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. Now, this shocking information has sparked rumors about a possible reunion with the 42-year-old quarterback.

Steelers could sign Mike McCarthy as next head coach

Until a few days ago, Mike McCarthy appeared to be one of the favorites to sign with the Titans, but, in something no one had on their radar, he has suddenly entered the list of candidates for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McCarthy’s profile is very different from all the names the Steelers had interviewed, as the franchise appeared ready to pursue a young, defensive-oriented coach. For example, brilliant assistants like Chris Shula, Brian Flores, Jesse Minter, Anthony Weaver, Ejiro Evero, or Jeff Hafley.

Mike McCarthy was head coach of the Packers from 2006 to 2018. In 2020, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he produced three 12-win seasons but was never able to take the big step in the playoffs. Nevertheless, the coach helped Dak Prescott to reach MVP level.

Aaron Rodgers’ reunion with Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh

The information about Mike McCarthy coincides with another report by Adam Schefter that mentions the Steelers have made the key decision to remain open to the quarterback’s return. An important factor for the veteran player would be who the next head coach will be in 2026. McCarthy could be enough to convince him.