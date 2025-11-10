Aaron Rodgers gives a brutal self-assessment following the Steelers’ defeat by the Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers faced off on Sunday Night Football. It wasn’t a good night for Aaron Rodgers and company but the quarterback was clear: he was responsible for his team’s woes.

“This was not my best performance,” Rodgers said, via ESPN media. “I got to play better than this for us to win. Whatever it takes … if it’s better checks, if it’s better throws, whatever it is, I got to play better. I will.”

Rodgers has been good overall but against the Chargers, it wasn’t his night at all. He completed 16/31 passes, 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It was an off-night and he got sacked three times too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was one good performance on the Steelers offense

Death, taxes, and running back Jaylen Warren always making the most of what he’s got. Warren had 91 scrimmage yards, averaged five yards per carry and even delivered one of the best plays of his career.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Warren always played an RB2 role. Still, after Najee Harris left, the Steelers trusted Warren to be the best back on the roster. He is, and he does a very good job not only as a rusher, but also as a pass-catcher.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tomlin delivers bold three-word response about Aaron Rodgers after Steelers’ loss to Chargers

The Steelers have a must-win mentality ahead of a tough schedule

The Steelers host divisional rivals Bengals next week in a key game as they already lost to Cincy already this season. Then, they visit the frisky Chicago Bears to then host the Buffalo Bills, and visit the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

In fact, the only “easy” game they have left is at home against the Dolphins. The Steelers also need to visit the Detroit Lions, divisional rivals Cleveland Browns and end the season hosting the Ravens, who might go into that game desperate to win.