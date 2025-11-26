Aaron Rodgers talked about his left wrist injury ahead a crucial game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback admitted he wasn’t ready to play last week against the Bears, but he hopes to get the chance to return to the field to face Josh Allen. “I wasn’t able to go last week. So, I’m hoping for a different outcome this week.”

The veteran also mentioned what the biggest difference would be that could allow him to play this week. “Time. Time for healing.” In addition, he sent a very clear message about whether or not he needs medical clearance to play. “No. I’ve never had that understanding.”

This means that the decision for Rodgers not to play at Soldier Field was entirely on Mike Tomlin. Therefore, with the season on the line, it is most likely that the head coach will choose to let Aaron return, even though that could risk a displaced fracture.

Will Aaron Rodgers be starting quarterback for Steelers against Bills?

It is still unknown whether Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Buffalo Bills. However, the quarterback stated that having more recovery time could be the key this week.

“I’ve had more days for the callus to form and more healing. I’ll see where I’m at come Friday. I prepared to start last week just like I’ll prepare to start this week. There’s limitations with the cast for sure, but that’s for safety. I’m always wanting to play and there’s been very few times that an injury has been significant enough to keep me off the field. So, that was definitely disappointing. You know, also being in Chicago, but, it is what it is.”

In a very important detail, this was Rodgers’ response when asked if he was already ready to take snaps under center. A key situation for Tomlin to maybe let him play on Sunday. “Not today. Not today. We’ll see about later in the week.”

