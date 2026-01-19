After hiring Jeff Hafley, Dolphins emerge as perfect fit for free agent QB to replace Tua Tagovailoa in 2026

Immediately upon arrival, Jeff Hafley will have to answer the multi-million dollar question around Tua Tagovailoa and his future with the Miami Dolphins. That decision may be made clear with a quarterback signing in the NFL free agency. On that note, there is one name that is impossible to overlook.

After pulling the plug on Mike McDaniel’s tenure in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins have taken a complete turn in direction. Rather than building a West Coast–style offense, Miami is now modeling itself after the Green Bay Packers of recent NFL seasons.

The Dolphins have named Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager and Jeff Hafley as head coach ahead of the 2026 NFL campaign. In many ways, the Phins are starting to look a lot like the Packs. However, one quarterback signing could make it official. According to multiple reports around the league, it seems imminent that the Dolphins will either sign—or at least enter a bidding war for—Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who is set to become a free agent.

“The Dolphins hired a GM from Green Bay and a HC from Green Bay. There’s a QB from Green Bay who will be a free agent this offseason,” insider Jordan Schultz hinted about Malik Willis’ future in the league.

Malik Willis rushing in for a touchdown

Willis’ stats in 2025

Willis threw for 422 passing yards and three touchdowns during the 2025 NFL campaign. Though he didn’t the see field too often, he made the most out of his opportunities. His best game of the year was during the 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, as he passed for 288 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 60 yards and two scores.

Willis’ journey

A third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Willis was never truly given a chance to become the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback. After being traded to the Packers, he showed that he has what it takes to be a QB1 in the league.

With Green Bay finding its franchise quarterback in Jordan Love, Willis is likely headed to the open market. There, a team like Miami—looking for strong competition at the position between Willis, Tagovailoa, and Quinn Ewers—emerges as a clear favorite.

