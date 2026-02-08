What happened to Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Seahawks WR depth chart in 2026 Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be having to play on Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots with a compromised ankle. The Seattle Seahawks wideout might be hurt as he went to the blue tent.

Cameras showed Smith-Njigba getting his ankle taped up before entering the game. Immediately after, he received a ball and was tackled immediately, and he was hurt after. Then, the Seahawks WR made the dreaded trip to the locker room to get an in-depth checkout. However, he is getting checked to see if he has a concussion, so it’s a separate issue from the ankle altogether. After getting evaluated, Smith-Njigba came back to the game.

After JSN, the next options are Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo, and Dareke Young. Kupp is a former Super Bowl MVP and winner of the receiving triple crown, though his best days are behind him. Still, he is a very reliable wideout. Saheed is more known for his speed and special teams prowess, Jake Bobo is an underrated wideout and Young barely gets snaps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Smith-Njigba didn’t have the best of Super Bowls

More than just suffering the injuries, JSN hasn’t been able to shine to the levels one would expect from the Offensive Player of the Year. Smith-Njigba has only three catches for 24 yards on nine targets. He has been very well covered by Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Cooper Kupp has been the leading receiver for the Seahawks, going for more than six catches and 60+ yards. Kupp is having a vintage performance, making incredible grabs in the process.

Advertisement

Seahawks first touchdown went to a tight end though

It took all the way to the fourth quarter, but the first TD of the game was actually in the hands of AJ Barner, the team’s tight end. Up to the fourth quarter, Barner had four catches on four targets. Still, the touchdown is worth everything to this team. The big-time player has been running back Kenneth Walker III.

Advertisement