Trending topics:
NFL

What happened to Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Seahawks WR depth chart in 2026 Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the best wide receiver in the Seattle Seahawks roster, appears to have hurt his ankle during the Super Bowl LX vs the New England Patriots.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesJaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba might be having to play on Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots with a compromised ankle. The Seattle Seahawks wideout might be hurt as he went to the blue tent.

Cameras showed Smith-Njigba getting his ankle taped up before entering the game. Immediately after, he received a ball and was tackled immediately, and he was hurt after. Then, the Seahawks WR made the dreaded trip to the locker room to get an in-depth checkout. However, he is getting checked to see if he has a concussion, so it’s a separate issue from the ankle altogether. After getting evaluated, Smith-Njigba came back to the game.

After JSN, the next options are Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo, and Dareke Young. Kupp is a former Super Bowl MVP and winner of the receiving triple crown, though his best days are behind him. Still, he is a very reliable wideout. Saheed is more known for his speed and special teams prowess, Jake Bobo is an underrated wideout and Young barely gets snaps.

Advertisement

Smith-Njigba didn’t have the best of Super Bowls

More than just suffering the injuries, JSN hasn’t been able to shine to the levels one would expect from the Offensive Player of the Year. Smith-Njigba has only three catches for 24 yards on nine targets. He has been very well covered by Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Cooper Kupp has been the leading receiver for the Seahawks, going for more than six catches and 60+ yards. Kupp is having a vintage performance, making incredible grabs in the process.

Seahawks first touchdown went to a tight end though

It took all the way to the fourth quarter, but the first TD of the game was actually in the hands of AJ Barner, the team’s tight end. Up to the fourth quarter, Barner had four catches on four targets. Still, the touchdown is worth everything to this team. The big-time player has been running back Kenneth Walker III.

Advertisement

Survey

What was better: Seahawks offense or defense?

already voted 0 people

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Has any NFL team ever finished the Super Bowl without scoring points?
NFL

Has any NFL team ever finished the Super Bowl without scoring points?

Seahawks make troubling Super Bowl LX announcement on Sam Darnold teammate
NFL

Seahawks make troubling Super Bowl LX announcement on Sam Darnold teammate

Has a kicker ever won the Super Bowl MVP award?
NFL

Has a kicker ever won the Super Bowl MVP award?

Drake Maye, Patriots outplayed by Seahawks in Super Bowl LX: Funniest memes and reactions
NFL

Drake Maye, Patriots outplayed by Seahawks in Super Bowl LX: Funniest memes and reactions

Better Collective Logo