AJ Brown trade rumors not concerning DeVonta Smith despite impact in Eagles WR room

While many assume that Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown will be traded post June 1st, DeVonta Smith remains unconcerned. It’s been wildly rumored that he would become the team’s undoubted first option.

For Smith, “I just go out there and do my job,” as he told Zach Berman of The Athletic. That’s a rather stoic stance in the face of a possible upgrade in his usage and production. Having said that, it just speaks volumes of Smith’s professionalism.

Brown has always been the WR1 of the Eagles, and it’s been clear DeVonta Smith is a premium WR2 with clear WR1 talent. For Smith, Brown leaving could actually mean finally untapping his full potential. In the long run, this could mean more money as his numbers sky-rocket.

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Smith would have no competition to be WR1 without Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles have brought receivers like Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown, which are good wideouts, but not ones in Smith’s level. The Eagles also addressed the position in the NFL Draft.

The Eagles selected USC’s Makai Lemon in the first round of the draft, but Lemon is unproved in the NFL, and Smith is an absolute baller. Lemon could become a premium WR2, but first he must prove he is ready.

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The Eagles have a new offensive coordinator

The Eagles changed their playcaller for this upcoming season. New OC Sean Mannion should bring a change in the offensive scheme of the Eagles. Smith could still do what he does best, but Lemon and Brown are very different from each other.

If Brown leaves, Mannion would have to change stuff in order for Lemon to actually deliver. Lemon is more of a yards after catch, medium-route threat. Brown is more of a physically imposing, outside-of-the-numbers kind of threat.